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Spot the butterfly by tiss
Photo 623

Spot the butterfly

We went to our old neighborhood today and I had a quarrel with that butterfly who photobombed my picture.
The butterfly won.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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