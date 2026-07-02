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Mount Everest by tiss
Photo 626

Mount Everest

My son’s cousin built Mount Everest out of legos. There are lots of details there.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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