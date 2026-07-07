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Photo 631
The sky is everywhere
A majestic storm was about to come. And we had no umbrella and hot home soaking wet. It was fun though 😃
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project because I think it...
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7th July 2026 5:10pm
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