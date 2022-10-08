Previous
Moon and Jupiter or Saturn by tlew
Moon and Jupiter or Saturn

Any ideas? Jupiter is supposed to be prominent in the Southern sky. Saturn has also been suggested.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

LWood

ace
@tlew
jackie edwards ace
Checked my sky map app...Jupiter
October 9th, 2022  
LWood ace
Thank you. That's what I was leaning toward. I've been watching it for a week or so. Just can't get a great shot with my camera. Thanks again.
October 9th, 2022  
