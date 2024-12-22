Sign up
1 / 365
Østerbro Stadion
I've walked by the stadium a million times but never went in so I thought my first day of my 365 challenge would be to take a picture of this guy.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
0
0
Tracey Morgan
@tmorgan
I started this challenge as a way to make me get off my butt and get some exercise. I have an old Canon camera that...
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
1
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd December 2024 12:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
Østerbro
