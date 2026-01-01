Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
2 / 365
Pelican Pond Views-Pano
First Day hike in the State Parks. Jan. 1, 2026, this was the view from Pelican Pond. Image stitched and merged into a Panoramic from 9 horizontal images.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
17
photos
0
followers
2
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
1st January 2026 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
outdoors
,
panorama
,
hiking
,
canon-eos-r
,
new-years-day-2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close