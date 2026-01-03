Sign up
Hidden Valley
We took our grandkids sledding at Hidden Valley in Rocky Mountain National Park. Not a lot of snow and mostly ice.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
365
Canon EOS R
3rd January 2026 1:03pm
snow
,
new
,
kids
,
sledding
,
year
,
grandkids
