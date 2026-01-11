Previous
Next
View from the Ponds by toddg
5 / 365

View from the Ponds

I love landscape photography and panoramic images. The weather was a bit colder after New Years and the ponds were starting to freeze. New Years day this year, the water totally open, see my Jan. 1st image.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact