Previous
Next
Flying Down the Highway by toddg
6 / 365

Flying Down the Highway

Created this image while driving on I-25. The light in the clouds and the white snow on the mountains was too good not to photograph. Motion blur of three white cars passing southbound at the same time. Photographed on my iPhone 13 Promax
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact