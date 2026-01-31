Previous
SnowMoon by toddg
SnowMoon

The Snow Moon at the end of January, through my Celestron 8" NexStar Evolution telescope and Nikon D7100
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
Photo Details

