ButtonRock-Pano

Large Granite wall along the road going to Buttonrock dam and Ralph Price Reservoir in the Buttonrock preserve.
Image is stitched and stacked from 24 individual images to create this panorama
15th February 2026 15th Feb 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
