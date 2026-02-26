Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
SVSP_Juvenile Bald Eagle_2026_02_26_IMGL1505 (121)
One of four eagles I saw this afternoon at St. Vrain State Park near my house. This Juvenile is about 3-4 years old. No white tail feathers or head yet, but soon.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
26th February 2026 3:05pm
Tags
wildlife
,
photography
,
tamron
,
canon
,
windy
,
baldeagles
