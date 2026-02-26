Previous
SVSP_Juvenile Bald Eagle_2026_02_26_IMGL1505 (121) by toddg
SVSP_Juvenile Bald Eagle_2026_02_26_IMGL1505 (121)

One of four eagles I saw this afternoon at St. Vrain State Park near my house. This Juvenile is about 3-4 years old. No white tail feathers or head yet, but soon.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West.
