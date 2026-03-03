Previous
Morning Light on the Flatirons by toddg
Morning Light on the Flatirons

Even though I didn't get to see or photograph the lunar eclipse and blood moon, I did get to see the morning light illuminate the Flatirons near Boulder this morning. I photographed this with my Nikon D80 and Nikon 10-24mm at 24mm.
Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
