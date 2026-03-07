Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Sunflower droplets
Playing around with water droplets and my iPhone under Saranwrap and lighted from below.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
1
0
Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
40
photos
3
followers
4
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D80
Taken
7th March 2026 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
sunflowers
,
waterdroplets
tina (arayofsrqsun)
That's pretty awesome!!
March 9th, 2026
