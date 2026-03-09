Previous
Waning Gibbous_2026_03_09_IMGL2614 (17) by toddg
Waning Gibbous_2026_03_09_IMGL2614 (17)

Yes, an early morning photograph. The dog had to go out at 1:20 this morning and the moon was rising. Had to photograph it!
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Todd

@toddg
Todd
