Previous
45 / 365
Guardian of the Lake
Bald Eagle at Barr Lake
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
0
0
Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
45
photos
4
followers
5
following
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
26th December 2021 11:40am
wildlife
,
tamron
,
canon
,
eagle
,
bald
,
wildlife-photographer
