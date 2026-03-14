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Excel's Combustion Turbine by toddg
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Excel's Combustion Turbine

Excel Energy was moving this 1 million pound combustion turbine from Loveland to Platteville. 40 axles and 106 tires on both trailers. One semi pulling and one pushing.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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