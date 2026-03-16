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49 / 365
Longs Peak and Meeker at Sunset
From an evening walk with the dog.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
53
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
16th March 2026 7:13pm
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sunset
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tamron
,
canon
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clouds
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mountains
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