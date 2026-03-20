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53 / 365
Waxing Crescent_2026_03_20 (7)
6% Waxing Crescent moon tonight with a lenticular cloud lit up from sunset and Jupiter under the cloud. Photographed this from my driveway around 7:30pm
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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Canon EOS R
Taken
20th March 2026 7:39pm
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moon
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