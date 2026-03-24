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Eagle at Sunrise_2026_03_24_D71_3152 (1)
Sunrise Tuesday morning with one of the pair sitting high above the nest. I presume it is the female.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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NIKON D7100
Taken
24th March 2026 6:59am
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