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St. Catherine’s Chapel by toddg
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St. Catherine’s Chapel

St. Catherine’s Chapel this evening. Spent the afternoon at Wild Basin and did 6 miles plus a quick trip around Lilly Lake before stopping at the chapel on our way home.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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