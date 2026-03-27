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Pink Moon_2026_03_27_IMG_5786 (2)
I pulled the telescope out tonight and set up my astrophotography gear with my Canon T6. The telescope is a Celestron Evolution 8-inch scope at 2000mm focal length with f/10 aperture. It was partly cloudy with some points of zero visibility.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
27th March 2026 6:00pm
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