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Pink Moon_2026_03_27_IMG_5786 (2) by toddg
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Pink Moon_2026_03_27_IMG_5786 (2)

I pulled the telescope out tonight and set up my astrophotography gear with my Canon T6. The telescope is a Celestron Evolution 8-inch scope at 2000mm focal length with f/10 aperture. It was partly cloudy with some points of zero visibility.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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