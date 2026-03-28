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Barefoot Lakes_2026_03_28_D71_3681 (259) by toddg
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Barefoot Lakes_2026_03_28_D71_3681 (259)

Spent about an hour at Barefoot lakes this afternoon and the seagulls and pelicans were amazing to photograph
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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