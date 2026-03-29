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Big Boy_20226_03-29_LaramieIMG_3580 (70) by toddg
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Big Boy_20226_03-29_LaramieIMG_3580 (70)

Beginning of the west coast tour with Big Boy 4014 from Cheyenne to California and back. This was the first stop in Laramie today.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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