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Pink Moon by toddg
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Pink Moon

Moon shot from my backyard. Canon EOS-R, Tamron 150-600mm with 2x teleconverter.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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