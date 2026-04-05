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Easter_2026_04_05_IMGL3666 (22)
Easter with the Grandkids and their cousin today. What a perfect day for Easter Egg Hunts.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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Canon EOS R
Taken
5th April 2026 2:06pm
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family
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grandkids
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