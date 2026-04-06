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Half Pipe by toddg
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Half Pipe

The Half Pipe at Copper Mountain.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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