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Open, Open by toddg
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Open, Open

Target I coming along and scheduled to open this fall. It’ll be nice having it close to home vs 15 miles away.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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