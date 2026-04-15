Previous
Don’t Touch That by toddg
77 / 365

Don’t Touch That

United Power team demonstrating what happens if a car hits a power pole.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact