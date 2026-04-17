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79 / 365
Remnants of the Storm
We went from 70 degrees on Thursday to a full winter forecast on Friday. It snowed most of the day and cleared by late afternoon with sunshine.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th April 2026 3:03pm
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