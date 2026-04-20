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Flower Moon_2026_04_20_IMG_5857 (127)
Beginning of May's Flower Moon. The full moon will be on May 1st. Photographed with my Canon T6 attached to the Celestron Evolution Edge 80mm Telescope.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th April 2026 7:59pm
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