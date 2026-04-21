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82 / 365
Zorki & TMax 400
Going to give some film a run for its money
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
82
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st April 2026 8:41pm
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