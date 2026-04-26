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Flower Moon_2026_04_26_IMG_4043 (29)
Waited for the clouds to clear from today. I was able to photograph some images of the moon tonight.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
26th April 2026 8:59pm
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moon
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