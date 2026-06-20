Previous
Next
Intensely focused by toddg
134 / 365

Intensely focused

Our grandson focused on his iPad watching a movie
20th June 2026 20th Jun 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact