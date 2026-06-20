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Intensely focused
Our grandson focused on his iPad watching a movie
20th June 2026
20th Jun 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
144
photos
9
followers
6
following
39% complete
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th June 2026 3:48pm
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iphone
,
kids
,
movies
,
babysitting
,
ipads
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