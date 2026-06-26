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Morning Drink
Neighbor campers had a hummingbird feeder out this week. Made a great opportunity to photograph them.
26th June 2026
26th Jun 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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Canon EOS R
Taken
26th June 2026 9:14am
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