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Morning Drink by toddg
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Morning Drink

Neighbor campers had a hummingbird feeder out this week. Made a great opportunity to photograph them.
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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