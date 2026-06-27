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Shelter
A makeshift lean-to shelter along the lake trail at Hahns Peak.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
27th June 2026 6:10pm
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