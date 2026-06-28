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139 / 365
Strawberry moon
Photographed the moon last night from Hahns Peak Lake. I capture the reflection on the water after an hour waiting for the sky to clear slightly.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
139
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
28th June 2026 9:33pm
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moon
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reflection
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water
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tamron
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canon
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lake
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