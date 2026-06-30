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Salt Lake by toddg
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Salt Lake

Had to fly into SLC for work last night. This from the train headed into downtown from the airport.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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