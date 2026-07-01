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We Have Lift Off
With the day over, I flew home from SLC. captured the shadow of the plane on the runway.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2026 6:42pm
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city”
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