Previous
We Have Lift Off by toddg
142 / 365

We Have Lift Off

With the day over, I flew home from SLC. captured the shadow of the plane on the runway.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact