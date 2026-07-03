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Aurora Alert by toddg
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Aurora Alert

I received an alert that we had between a 15-29% chance of seeing the northern lights on Friday. The smoke in the sky prevented me from seeing anything so needless to say here’s a long exposure from my iPhone.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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