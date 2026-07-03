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145 / 365
Aurora Alert
I received an alert that we had between a 15-29% chance of seeing the northern lights on Friday. The smoke in the sky prevented me from seeing anything so needless to say here’s a long exposure from my iPhone.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
146
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2026 11:19pm
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night
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long-exposure
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