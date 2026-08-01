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147 / 365
Bull
Spent Saturday morning at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and had the opportunity to photograph the bison herd. This big guy was right along the road on the wildlife loop drie
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Todd
@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
1st August 2026 7:33am
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wildlife
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tamron
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canon
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buffalo
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refuge
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bison
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wildlife photography
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