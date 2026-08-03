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Buck Moon_2026_08_03_IMGL7725 (3) by toddg
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Buck Moon_2026_08_03_IMGL7725 (3)

Got up early this morning and the moon was orange from high-level smoke in the air. The air was lightly smoky this morning and nautical twilight was beginning around 4:45.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Todd

@toddg
I am a passionate landscape, nature, and wildlife photographer based in the heart of the American West. Growing up in the Rocky Mountains, I spent...
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