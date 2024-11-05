Sign up
1 / 365
November Shroom
Here in the Northeast woods mushrooms are getting rare this time of year. I might as well start my 365 Project with this as it might be a while before I can photograph more of them.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Todd Marsh
@toddmarsh
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
5th November 2024 2:26pm
Tags
mushroom
,
fungi
