Tiny Surprise - A Little Bug

I love mosses, the shades of green, the different leaf and branch shapes, and how they brighten up the dark woods.



It is even better when another plant like this white pine seedling uses the sphagnum and moisture the moss retains to germinate. I almost always raise up the camera to take the image.



No different here, except when I checked the photo on the back of the camera for focus and sharpness and I saw the tiny green aphid hanging off the bottom of the needle on the right-hand side of the seedling.



I like how close-up photography freezes the busy and chaotic world and allows me to look closer and deeper into nature.