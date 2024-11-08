Crumble Cap Mushroom

Walking the dog today I came across this stick with a mushroom growing out of it. It's a perfect subject for today's 365 Project image.

I can save other things for when the snow is on the ground.



It's great that the temperatures are above average. In fact, I saw quite a few different mushrooms still fruiting when in years past there was snow on the ground.



In the post 2-days ago (Tiny Surprise), I mentioned an aspect of photography I like freezing the action. Today's image is no different. When I started to edit the image I looked closer at those orange bumps on the bottom of the stick. Well, it is sawdust (if you will) made from a grub burrowing into the stick.



If you zoom in close enough (I'm not sure if it will show with the resolution of the jpeg on the website) you can see a part of it.