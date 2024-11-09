Baltic Ivy

In some ways, this is a cop-out in my eyes, but at least I got out into the woods (barely) to get a photo. I had a long day at work (two routes) then had errands and orders to pack for my business Home Microgreens. I got out of the truck during my route and took the photo.



I knew where this tree and ivy were as I've taken photos of it before, just didn't use them in the 365 Project. It was one I had in my back pocket so to speak.



But, it isn't that I don't like the image. But I wish I had more time for a better composition and used a tripod to use a longer focal length so that more of the image would be in focus. The woods were dark and I had to hand-hold the camera. I used f/4 at 1/30th of a second and ISO 3200.



I do like the separation I got between the leaves and the trunk of the maple tree. I'm not sure if I could arrange it so the larger leaf wasn't overlapping the two on the side. Not sure I could even with more time but it would make a better photo in my eyes.



For a quick snapshot, I'm happy with it. Some days time isn't on your side and this was one of those days.