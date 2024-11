Amazing Weeping Norway Spruce

Weeping Norway Spruce is one of my favorite ornamental trees! I came across this today at work. The other side of the tree looks the same as the tree takes up the whole area in the circular driveway.

One of the best specimens I have seen in this area.

Not an amazing shot but it's dark when I go to work and when I come home. I'll take what I can to keep the photo chain going!