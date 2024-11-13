Ice-Fringed Leaf

For the fourth time, I came to a location to take a specific photo for my 365 Project.



Even though I have taken that photo all four times I still have it in the bank as I came across another image that will disappear while the original idea remains for another day.



I was surprised when I started walking up the hill in the early afternoon and frost remained at the foot of the slope. It is a very tall, steep, and wooded hillside so it does throw quite a shadow.



The frost formed wonderfully shaped crystals and I knew I had to try and get a photo of them. The only lens I own is the Fujifilm 16-80mm F/4. A macro lens would be ideal but I gave it a try anyway even though I would have to crop in significantly to show the patterns in the ice.



Although I'd like more detail in the ice crystals I still think it came out ok. It's the best I could do with the equipment I currently own.



Someday I'll have a camera with more megapixels so cropping in won't be as much of a problem and I'm dying to own either the Sony 90mm macro or Nikon 105mm macro lens depending on which camera system I choose.



Day 9 in the books! Three days of double shifts coming up so hopefully I can get out for some photography.