Previous
Wild White Clematis by toddmarsh
10 / 365

Wild White Clematis

Today I saw this wild white clematis fluffy seed (flower?) clump and liked how it looked, almost like cotton. Usually, they are more like Dandylion seed heads.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Todd Marsh

@toddmarsh
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise