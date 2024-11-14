Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Wild White Clematis
Today I saw this wild white clematis fluffy seed (flower?) clump and liked how it looked, almost like cotton. Usually, they are more like Dandylion seed heads.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Todd Marsh
@toddmarsh
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
14th November 2024 2:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
wild
,
clematis
