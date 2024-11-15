An Old Slide Gate

On my route, I drive past this old building that has several of these slide gates. Many are not in good condition so I wanted to document it while it still looks like it did when it was functional. I have seen slide gates like this on grain bins. But this building isn't built to hold grain. So I'm curious as to what the purpose of the building and slide gate was. It is right next to the old Erie Canal so maybe barges pulled up alongside it and they filled in the slip and made a street now. I'm not sure, when I have more time I will look into it.

The reason I took the photo is because it made me curious and I like to document old buildings and mechanical devices we no longer use.